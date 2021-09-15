Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies and Design Complete Study Guide: Exams AZ-303 and AZ-304

I would like to proudly announce the release and availability of my new Azure Solution Architect Complete Study Guide. The book contains over 700 pages of material relating to the skills and knowledge required to become a great Azure Solution Architect. The book is designed around the requirements for passing both the AZ-303 and AZ-304 […]

IIS Debugging Labs – Information and setup instructions

These labs provide a group of debugging scenarios focused on helping you get some hands on experience in debugging the most common type of IIS issues. For example, hang/performance, crash and memory issues. Installation These labs are focused IIS 8.5, but can be run on the following versions of IIS IIS Version Operating System IIS […]

How and why I built a cluster of Raspberry Pi’s (Part 3)

By the time I finish this article I will have completed the hardware configuration part of the PERKNET-SUPERCOMP project.  Building the hardware is the easy part, which is kind of why I am having it take so long, coders are procrastinators.  Getting the software configured and working requires much more effort, especially because I am […]

LSRServiceException – Could not find Linked Service, the linked service does not exist or is not published

I only had 1 SparkPool which was provisioned using Apache Spark version 3.1.  So when I created my Regression Azure Machine Learning model it defaulted to that Spark Pool.  When I clicked on the Create run button, after some moments, I received the following error… Figure 1, Could not find Linked Service, the linked service […]

Use external Hive Metastore for Synapse Spark Pool

I wrote this article which is what helped me progress forward with this. External Apache Hive metastore, Azure Databricks, Azure SQL I am following these instructions.  Here is the kicker, which is likely something most people may already know, but in order to make this configuration the Hive Metastore must already exist on the Azure […]

Azure Function Access Restriction

If you wanted to block inbound traffic to your Azure Function, one option is to use an Access Restriction.  To check if you have one, navigate to the Networking blade for your Azure Function and check if Access restriction is On. Figure 1, Access Restriction and Azure Functions Take caution that although this let’s you […]

Access to the path ‘D:\home\site\wwwroot\host.json’ is denied.

If you a receive a System.UnauthorizedAccessException with a message Access to the path ‘D:\home\site\wwwroot\host.json’ is denied, then it likely means you have a network configuration which is blocking access to the Azure Storage Account on which your Azure Function is hosted.  Perform the following to check and see if this could be the case. Check […]

