IIS Debugging Labs – Information and setup instructions

By Benjamin Perkins · ·
IIS Benjamin Perkins

These labs provide a group of debugging scenarios focused on helping you get some hands on experience in debugging the most common type of IIS issues. For example, hang/performance, crash and memory issues. Installation These labs are focused IIS 8.5, but can be run on the following versions of IIS IIS Version Operating System IIS […]

Read More →

VNET connection between Azure Function or App Service stops working – Service Association Links

By Benjamin Perkins · · , , , ,
Azure Benjamin Perkins

I have this Azure Function that is integrated with an Azure Virtual Network, using Regional integration as shown in Figure 1.  Where Regional VNET Integration is ARM based and the resources are located in the same Azure region.  The other type of VNET integration is uses the classic integration method or if you need to […]

Read More →

WEBSITE_VNET_ROUTE_ALL and Azure Functions

By Benjamin Perkins · · , , , , ,
Azure Benjamin Perkins

This would apply to Azure App Services too. This is an interesting feature.  To me it resembles or provides the ability to force tunnel.  The implementations of forced tunneling I have seen have typically been configured using route tables.  Where the route table is a matrix of IP addresses (see Figure 6) that instructs TCP […]

Read More →

Microsoft Authenticator App

By Benjamin Perkins · ·
Security Cyber Benjamin Perkins

If you are still using UID and Password as the only means for authentication, you might consider implementing Multi Factor Authentication (MFA).  One way to do this is by using the Microsoft Authenticator App which you can read all about it here.  I am writing this mostly to help me remember how I configured it […]

Read More →

Using the as keyword versus boxing in C#

By Benjamin Perkins · ·
Benjamin Perkins C#

When I convert one object to another using the keyword “as” and the original value is not of that type, the converted value simply becomes NULL. For example, if theItem is of type MessageBox, then row will be NULL. DataRowView row = theItem as DataRowView; However, when using this code, I.e. boxing. DataRowView row = […]

Read More →

Searching a generic List collection using C#

By Benjamin Perkins · ·
Benjamin Perkins C#

Before you begin loading and populating collections, you should decide which collection to use based on the requirements. Some collections are built for speed when selecting, some are built for speed when loading, other for sorting, etc. A good description can be found here. This example I will search a strongly typed List for a […]

Read More →