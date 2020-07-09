These labs provide a group of debugging scenarios focused on helping you get some hands on experience in debugging the most common type of IIS issues. For example, hang/performance, crash and memory issues. Installation These labs are focused IIS 8.5, but can be run on the following versions of IIS IIS Version Operating System IIS […]Read More →
Azure Functions Labs – Information and setup instructions
I started my learning of Azure Functions, I.e. Service-less computing by writing this .NET Core Console application which calls the following Azure Functions each with a different trigger type. I hosted the console application on GitHub here. You will need the .NET Core runtime installed on your work station to run the console app, check […]Read More →
How and why I built a cluster of Raspberry Pi’s (Part 3)
By the time I finish this article I will have completed the hardware configuration part of the PERKNET-SUPERCOMP project. Building the hardware is the easy part, which is kind of why I am having it take so long, coders are procrastinators. Getting the software configured and working requires much more effort, especially because I am […]Read More →
IIS HTTP status codes 408, 502.3, 502.5 and 500.37
In this post, these status codes have to do with ASP.NET Core running on IIS. ASP.NET Core uses a module to direct the request to Kestrel which can be referred to as a proxy. When there is a timeout in the ASP.NET Core application it will return a 408 to the IIS proxy. An HTTP […]Read More →
The decoupling of software solutions using some Azure products and features
I am a fan of decoupling the different components of a transaction to the point where is makes sense. What does decoupling mean? When I first started coding and building IT solutions, I can’t say the idea of decoupling existed at all. When I created an order entry system using Active Server Pages (ASP) and […]Read More →
VNET connection between Azure Function or App Service stops working – Service Association Links
I have this Azure Function that is integrated with an Azure Virtual Network, using Regional integration as shown in Figure 1. Where Regional VNET Integration is ARM based and the resources are located in the same Azure region. The other type of VNET integration is uses the classic integration method or if you need to […]Read More →
WEBSITE_VNET_ROUTE_ALL and Azure Functions
This would apply to Azure App Services too. This is an interesting feature. To me it resembles or provides the ability to force tunnel. The implementations of forced tunneling I have seen have typically been configured using route tables. Where the route table is a matrix of IP addresses (see Figure 6) that instructs TCP […]Read More →
Microsoft Authenticator App
If you are still using UID and Password as the only means for authentication, you might consider implementing Multi Factor Authentication (MFA). One way to do this is by using the Microsoft Authenticator App which you can read all about it here. I am writing this mostly to help me remember how I configured it […]Read More →
Using the as keyword versus boxing in C#
When I convert one object to another using the keyword “as” and the original value is not of that type, the converted value simply becomes NULL. For example, if theItem is of type MessageBox, then row will be NULL. DataRowView row = theItem as DataRowView; However, when using this code, I.e. boxing. DataRowView row = […]Read More →
Searching a generic List collection using C#
Before you begin loading and populating collections, you should decide which collection to use based on the requirements. Some collections are built for speed when selecting, some are built for speed when loading, other for sorting, etc. A good description can be found here. This example I will search a strongly typed List for a […]Read More →